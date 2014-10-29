Stones to launch $5000 book

The Rolling Stones have revealed details of a career-spanning photo book that’s going on sale for $5000 per copy.

The 518-page hardback, titled simply The Rolling Stones, measures 20 inches square. Each of the 1150 copies are signed by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ron Wood and Charlie Watts, and opens with a foreword by former US president Bill Clinton.

Photographers Anton Corbijn, Annie Leibovitz and Gered Mankowitz are among the contributors, and many of the images have never been seen before.

Publishers Taschen say: “Produced in collaboration with the band. this sumo-sized book charts the Stones’ remarkable history and outrageously cool lifestyle. Unprecedented access to the Rolling Stones’ own archives in New York and London adds an equally extraordinary, more private side to their story. For Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ronnie this is their official photographic record.” A launch date has not been confirmed.

The Stones are currently touring Australia, and released a clip of their performance of Jumping Jack Flash in Adelaide earlier this week.