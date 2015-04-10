Keith Richards wants Stones studio return

Guitarist Keith Richards says he’s ready to get back in the studio with his Rolling Stones bandmates.

Earlier this week, frontman Mick Jagger revealed he was keen to start recording fresh material following the band’s upcoming 15-date US stadium tour. Now Richards says he’s also thinking about the follow-up to 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

He tells Rolling Stone: “We’re talking about doing some recording after this tour, but there’s nothing definite – we just threw out the idea. I’d like to get the boys back in the studio again. Anything can happen.”

The veteran musician recently completed work on a solo album with drummer Steve Jordan, guitarist Waddy Wachtel and Stones’ backing singer Bernard Fowler. Richards is looking at a September release and hints he could tour to support the record.

He adds: “That’s being kicked around. At the moment, I’m just getting my head into the Stones and I haven’t really thought about what I’m going to do afterwards. But usually if I put a record out, I do some road work. So, it’s possible.”

The Rolling Stones will launch a deluxe edition of their classic 1971 album Sticky Fingers on May 26.