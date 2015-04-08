Rolling Stones rule out retirement

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger says the band have no plans to retire and that there’s more to come from the veteran rockers.

They’ll begin a 15-date stadium tour of the US starting on May 24 in San Diego where they could play 1971 album Sticky Fingers in its entirety to mark its May 26 re-release.

Jagger tells Rolling Stone: “I’m not thinking about retirement – I’m planning the next set of tours. We haven’t done South America for a bit. We were gonna do it, but it’s kind of difficult to put together.”

He says that a follow-up to 2005’s A Bigger Bang could also be on the cards, and adds: “It would be very nice and I’ve got a lot of new songs I’ve written over the last couple of years. I’ve done really good demos for all of them which I would love to record, so let’s hope so.”

Earlier this month, the Stones issued a lyric video to accompany a previously-unreleased take on classic track Wild Horses from the Sticky Fingers reissue.