Rolling Stones rule out retirement

By News  

Mick Jagger says they’re already planning next tour and reveals another album could be in the pipeline

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger says the band have no plans to retire and that there’s more to come from the veteran rockers.

They’ll begin a 15-date stadium tour of the US starting on May 24 in San Diego where they could play 1971 album Sticky Fingers in its entirety to mark its May 26 re-release.

Jagger tells Rolling Stone: “I’m not thinking about retirement – I’m planning the next set of tours. We haven’t done South America for a bit. We were gonna do it, but it’s kind of difficult to put together.”

He says that a follow-up to 2005’s A Bigger Bang could also be on the cards, and adds: “It would be very nice and I’ve got a lot of new songs I’ve written over the last couple of years. I’ve done really good demos for all of them which I would love to record, so let’s hope so.”

Earlier this month, the Stones issued a lyric video to accompany a previously-unreleased take on classic track Wild Horses from the Sticky Fingers reissue.