Stoneghost launch Raynardine video

Heavy-ass groove metallers Stoneghost have just unveiled their new video exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Speaking to us about the new video, the band tell Hammer that it’s “unrelenting, dirty, aggressive and has a no nonsense attitude that could only be portrayed in a video that embodies all of these qualities. Filth goes hand in hand with this song. We knew the video needed to show the beast it is in its natural habitat. A grime-ridden dungeon.”

A dungeon riddled with grime, what more could you want?

Stoneghost guitarist Andrew Matthews is taking part in this year’s Heavy Metal Truants charity bike ride to Download festival from Alexandra Palace. You can donate to his fundraising here.