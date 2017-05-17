Stone Sour’s Corey Taylor explains Hydrograd title

Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has explained the title of the band’s new album Hydrograd.

The follow-up to House Of Gold & Bones Part 2 will be released on June 30 via Roadrunner Records, with Taylor, Josh Rand, Roy Mayorga, Johny Chow and Christian Martucci unveiling the tracks Fabuless and Song #3 last month.

And in a new interview with Metal Hammer, Taylor reveals the inspiration for the name Hydrograd came when he was travelling in eastern Europe.

He says: “It doesn’t mean anything. A few years ago I was running through an airport, I think it was Poland – one of the older airports that hadn’t been upgraded with blue touch-screen graphics.

“It has 80s LED lock numbers and letters at every gate, so I’m running to find my gate and I was looking around but also taking everything in.

“I looked up for a split-second and my brain saw ‘Hydrograd’ and I thought, ‘What the fuck’s that? Is that Russia? Where is that?’ I had to know, so I went back to the gate. I think it was Milan or something. It didn’t even look like the word ‘Hydrograd’, but my brain had processed this quick glimpse and put ‘Hydrograd’ in my head.”

Taylor continues: “It stuck with me as a cool name. It doesn’t mean anything it’s just this word that’s left over from this weird fuckin’ story. I just held on to it over the years, and when it came to this album, I demoed a song called Hydrograd which is on the album and I thought it was a cool name for the album too.”

“Now it’s this word that didn’t mean shit before and now it’s the name of this really cool fuckin’ rock album.”

Taylor previously revealed that the album would feature “jazz and hip-hop moments,” adding: It’s probably the coolest album I’ve made since the first Slipknot album. I feel very confident making that statement because it’s so good.”

Stone Sour will kick off their North American tour later this week with a set at Rock On The Range. Find a full list of live dates and album details below.

Stone Sour Hydrograd tracklist

YSIF Taipei Person/Allah Tea Knievel Has Landed Hydrograd Song #3 Fabuless The Witness Trees Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I) Thanks God It’s Over St. Marie Mercy Whiplash Pants Friday Knights Somebody Stole My Eyes When The Fever Broke

May 18: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 20: St Louis Pointfest, MO

May 22: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA

May 26: Sioux City Anthem At Hard Rock, IA

May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 28: Dallas Starplex Pavillion, TX

Jun 16: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jun 18: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Jun 20: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 21: Inglewood The Forum, CA

Jun 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Jun 24: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jun 25: Nampa Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre, ID

Jun 26: Pocatello Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre, ID

Jul 01: Las Vegas T Mobile Arena, NV

Jul 14: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 15: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 16: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Jul 19: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jul 20: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 22: Bangor Rise Above Fest, ME

Jul 23: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 25: Toronto The Molson Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 26: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jul 27: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 30: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 01: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 02: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 23: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

Aug 25: Melbourne Festival Hall, Australia

Aug 26: Moore Park Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Aug 30: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Sep 22: Greenwood Village High Elevation Rock Festival, CO

