Stone Sour cover Maiden

Stone Sour have streamed their cover version of Iron Maiden classic Running Free.

It appears on their Straight Outta Burbank EP, to be released this week as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday campaign.

Frontman Corey Taylor tells Metal Hammer: “If you’re going to cover something, you want to go for the best. It’s no secret that I’m a huge Maiden fan.

“Running Free had the spirit of what we were looking for – it’s kick-ass, it’s driving, it’s got the Maiden guitar breaks.”

Straight Outta Burbank tracklist