Stone Free Festival announces cult classic film screenings

Stone Free Cinema have announced the details of two film screenings that can be attended by ticket holders at this years’s Stone Free Festival, which takes place at the O2 Arena in June.

John Carpenter’s Prince of Darkness plays on the first day of the festival, June 18, and stars Alice Cooper leading an army of possessed vagrants. The film is the second film in Carpenter’s “Apocalypse Trilogy”, which started with The Thing in 1982 and finished 13 years later with In The Mouth Of Madness. Cooper, who headlines the festival on the same day, contributed the track Prince Of Darkness to the movie and uses his onstage “impaling device” in one scene.

Excalibur, directed by John Boorman, plays on the second days of the festival, June 20. It tells the story of King Arthur, and features Nigel Terry, Cherie Lunghi, Helen Mirren, Liam Neeson, Corin Redgrave, Patrick Stewart and Gabriel Byrne. It was was nominated for the Best Cinematography Oscar at the 1982 Academy Awards.

Entry to both films is free with a Stone Free Festival ticket. The festival features Alice Cooper, Rick Wakeman, Marillion, Blackberry Smoke, Steve Hackett, Therapy?, Michael Monroe, The Virginmarys, Messenger, Jackaman, Jared James Nichols, Haken, The Lounge Kittens, Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here Symphonic Live , Apocalyptica, Cats In Space, Knifeworld and Xander And The Peace Pirates. Tickets are on sale now.