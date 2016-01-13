Trending

Stevie Nimmo announces Sky Won’t Fall

  

Exclusive: Solo album will arrive in March and he’ll tour the UK with Ben Poole

Stevie Nimmo will release his latest solo album Sky Won’t Fall on March 4.

He and his brother Alan announced in June last year that they’d take a break from playing together in the Nimmo Brothers to concentrated on individual projects. Alan has been concentrating on King King, while Stevie’s been focusing on his solo work.

Stevie says: “I wanted Sky Won’t Fall to have as broad a musical spectrum as possible to showcase a bit of every side of my song writing.

“There’s rock, blues, country, pop-rock and even acoustic. It really is a good representation of what I do.”

The album, produced by King King drummer Wayne Proctor, will be released via Manhaton Records.

Nimmo has also announced a co-headline tour of the UK with guitarist Ben Poole. The run of shows starts on February 4 in Kendal and wraps up in Sheffield on May 22.

Sky Won’t Fall tracklist

  1. Chains Of Hope
  2. Roll The Dice Again
  3. Change
  4. Running On Back To You
  5. Walk The Thin Line
  6. I’ll Pray For You
  7. Still Hungry
  8. Gambler’s Roll
  9. Lovin’ Might Do Us Good
  10. Love You More Tonight

Stevie Nimmo and Ben Poole UK tour dates

Feb 04: Kendal Bootleggers Bar
Feb 05: York Fibbers
Feb 07: Leicester The Musician
Feb 11: London The Half Moon
Feb 12: Darlington The Forum Music Centre
Feb 13: Bingley Arts Centre
Feb 14: Worthing Southern Pier Pavilion
Mar 17: Shoreham-by-Sea Ropetackle Arts
Mar 18: Baron Upon Humber Ropery Hall
Mar 19: Durham Mickleton R’N’B
Mar 20: Kinross The Green Hotel
Mar 21: Oxford The Haven
Apr 29: Sutton Boom Boom Club
Apr 30: Selby Arts Centre
May 04: Newcastle The Cluny
May 05: Stirling The Tollbooth
May 06: Glasgow Oran Mor
May 07: Aberdeen Cafe Drummond
May 11: Cheltenham Vonnies
May 12: Chislehurst Beaverwood Club
May 13: Southampton Talking Heads
May 14: Hartlepool Supporters Club
May 19: Farnham The Maltings
May 20: Newbuty Arlington Sports Centre
May 21: Derby The Flowerpot
May 22: Sheffield Greystones