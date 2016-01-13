Stevie Nimmo announces Sky Won’t Fall

Stevie Nimmo will release his latest solo album Sky Won’t Fall on March 4.

He and his brother Alan announced in June last year that they’d take a break from playing together in the Nimmo Brothers to concentrated on individual projects. Alan has been concentrating on King King, while Stevie’s been focusing on his solo work.

Stevie says: “I wanted Sky Won’t Fall to have as broad a musical spectrum as possible to showcase a bit of every side of my song writing.

“There’s rock, blues, country, pop-rock and even acoustic. It really is a good representation of what I do.”

The album, produced by King King drummer Wayne Proctor, will be released via Manhaton Records.

Nimmo has also announced a co-headline tour of the UK with guitarist Ben Poole. The run of shows starts on February 4 in Kendal and wraps up in Sheffield on May 22.

Sky Won’t Fall tracklist

Chains Of Hope Roll The Dice Again Change Running On Back To You Walk The Thin Line I’ll Pray For You Still Hungry Gambler’s Roll Lovin’ Might Do Us Good Love You More Tonight

Feb 04: Kendal Bootleggers Bar

Feb 05: York Fibbers

Feb 07: Leicester The Musician

Feb 11: London The Half Moon

Feb 12: Darlington The Forum Music Centre

Feb 13: Bingley Arts Centre

Feb 14: Worthing Southern Pier Pavilion

Mar 17: Shoreham-by-Sea Ropetackle Arts

Mar 18: Baron Upon Humber Ropery Hall

Mar 19: Durham Mickleton R’N’B

Mar 20: Kinross The Green Hotel

Mar 21: Oxford The Haven

Apr 29: Sutton Boom Boom Club

Apr 30: Selby Arts Centre

May 04: Newcastle The Cluny

May 05: Stirling The Tollbooth

May 06: Glasgow Oran Mor

May 07: Aberdeen Cafe Drummond

May 11: Cheltenham Vonnies

May 12: Chislehurst Beaverwood Club

May 13: Southampton Talking Heads

May 14: Hartlepool Supporters Club

May 19: Farnham The Maltings

May 20: Newbuty Arlington Sports Centre

May 21: Derby The Flowerpot

May 22: Sheffield Greystones