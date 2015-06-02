Nimmo Brothers announce hiatus

The Nimmo Brothers have announced they’ll take a break after their 20th anniversary tour, while they concentrate on their individual projects.

Alan will focus on King King, who have a busy year after released third album Reaching For The Light. Stevie will turn to solo work including acoustic shows, and a tour with his electric trio.

Older brother Stevie, who fought cancer in 2009, recently told National Blues Review: “After my illness I wanted to do something different, more acoustic. This ended up as The Wynds Of Life album, recorded in Austin, Texas.”

“I didn’t want to go out with a bass, drums and keys setup – that would really just be King King. But I really enjoy the trio format.”

The Nimmo Brothers play six show towards the end of the year:

Sep 18: Southampton Talking Heads Sep 24: Sheffield Greystones Oct 01: Edinburgh Voodoo Rooms Oct 03: Glasgow Oran Mor Oct 08: Kendal Bootleggers Bar Oct 10: Corby Raven Hotel Oct 17: Derby Flowerpot