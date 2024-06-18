Stevie Nicks has reflected of the death of her longtime Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie. Speaking in an interview with Mojo magazine, Nicks dwells on the sudden nature of McVie's passing, and ponders how things might have been different.

“It was all stunningly strange, because there wasn’t any lead up to it,” says Nicks. “We got a call, and I was going to rent a plane and go see her, but her family said, ‘Don’t come, because she may not be here tomorrow.’ And the next day, she passed away."

“I wanted to go there and sit on her bed and sing to her – which definitely would have made her pass away faster,” jokes Nicks. “But I needed to be with her. And I didn’t get to do that. So that was very hard for me. I didn’t get to say goodbye."

Nicks also reiterates her belief that Fleetwood Mac are unlikely to reform now that McVie is no longer around.

"Without Christine, no can do,” she says. "There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way. Without her, it just couldn’t work."

Nicks is nearing the end of her current North American tour, and will arrive in Europe for a run of shows in early July. The dates will include a much-anticipated headline show in London's Hyde Park on July 12.

"Fleetwood Mac is all over my set, Nicks tells Mojo. "Now that there is no more Fleetwood Mac, that opens the door for me to do other songs, like The Chain, that I’ve never done [solo]. I will keep the music of Fleetwood Mac alive, for as long as I can."

Stevie Nicks: 2024 Tour

Jun 18: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Jun 21: Chicago Soldier Field, IL*

Jul 03: Dublin, 3Arena, Ireland

Jul 06: Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena, UK

Jul 09: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Jul 12: London BST Hyde Park, UK ^

Jul 16: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Jul 19: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Holland

* = with Billy Joel

^ = festival date

Get tickets.