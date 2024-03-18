Stevie Nicks adds shows in the UK, Ireland and Europe to her summer 2024 schedule

Stevie Nicks has expanded her 2024 touring commitments with the addition of newly-announced shows in the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Having revealed last month that she will be headlining a BST Hyde Park festival show in London on July 12, Fleetwood Mac's vocalist has added a clutch of indoor dates, starting in Dublin on July 3 at the 3Arena.



Nicks will then play arena shows in Glasgow and Manchester ahead of her outdoor London gig, before visiting mainland Europe to play in Antwerp and Amsterdam.

Tickets for the dates in the UK and Ireland can be purchased here from Friday (March 22) at noon.

These summer shows follow on from the 75-year-old singer's previously announced US tour.

Stevie Nicks 2024 tour schedule



May 04: Charlotte Lovin’ Life Music Fest, NC^

May 07: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

May 10: Thackerville WinStar World Casino and Resort, OK

May 14: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

May 18: San Antonio Frost Bank Center, TX

May 21: Highland Yaamava Resort and Casino, CA

May 24: Napa Valley BottleRock Napa, CA^

May 27: Salt Lake City Delta Center, UT

May 30: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Jun 04: Indianapolis Gainbridge Fieldhouse, IN

Jun 09: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Jun 12: Albany MVP Arena, NY

Jun 15: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jun 18: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Jun 21: Chicago Soldier Field, IL*

Jul 03: Dublin, 3Arena, IRE

Jul 06: Glasgow OVO Hydro Arena, UK

July 09: Manchester Co-op Live, UK

Jul 12: London BST Hyde Park, UK ^

Jul 16: Antwerp Sportpaleis, BEL

Jul 19: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, HOL

* = with Billy Joel

^ = festival date

Speaking about her return to the UK, the singer/songwriter says, “to be able to visit and make music… is always a dream come true.”