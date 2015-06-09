Wilson to stream LA show live

Steven Wilson will stream Saturday’s concert in Los Angeles live online, he’s announced.

It’s part of the US leg of his world tour in support of furth solo album Hand. Cannot. Erase., inspired by the life story of Joyce Carol Vincent, who was found dead two years after she’d isolated herself from society.

Wilson recently said: “Her story, for me, became symbolic of something about what it means to be living in the heart of the city in the 21st century. There’s almost a sense of fear and paranoia about who might be on the other side of your front door. That leads to people wrapping themselves in a cocoon and communicating with the world through technology instead of face-to-face interaction.”

The LA show, which takes place at The Wiltern, will start at 8pm Pacific Time (4am BST) on June 13 via Yahoo.com in association with Live Nation.

Jun 09: Boulder Theater, CO

Jun 11: Mesa Arts Centre, AZ

Jun 13: Los Angeles Wiltern, CA

Jun 15: Anaheim Grove, CA

Jun 14: San Francisco Warfield, CA

Jun 15: Portland Alladin Theater, OR

Jun 17: Seattle Moore Theater, WA

Jun 20: Vancouver Vogue Theater, BC

Jun 22: Edmonton Myer Horowitz Theatre, AB

Jun 23: Calgary Flanagan Theatre, AB

Jun 16: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Jun 27: Montreal Jazz Festival, QC

Jun 28: Montral Jazz Jazz Festival, QC

Jun 29: Quebec City Imperial, QC

Jun 30: Gatineau Imperial, QC

Jul 12: Bospop Festival, Netherlands

Jul 17: Saint Julian en Genevois Guitare an Scene, France

Sep 15: Lisbon Meoa Arena Sala Tejo, Portugal

Sep 16: Madria La Riviera, Spain

Sep 17: Barcelona Barts Theatre, Spain

Sep 18: Tolouse Casino, France

Sep 20: Zurich Complex, Switzerland

Sep 21: Cremona Tatro Ponchielli, Italy

Sep 22: Rome Auditorium Conciliazione, Italy

Sep 24: Fribourg Fri-son, Switzerland

Sep 25: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sep 26: Lille Theatre Sebastopol, France

Sep 28: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Sep 29: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Jan 12: Stuttgart Leiderhalle Hegel Saal, Germany

Jan 13: Munuch Philharmonie, Germany

Jan 15: Bochum Jahrhundert Halle, Germany

Jan 16: Hamburg CCH1, Germany

Jan 18: Beling Tempodrom, Germany

Jan 19: Frankfurt Alte Ope, Germany

Jan 20: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Jan 21: Hannover Swiss Life Halle, Germany

Jan 23: Brussels AB, Belgium

Jan 25: Brighton Dome, UK

Jan 26: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Jan 27: London Hammersmith Apollo, UK

Jan 29: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jan 30: Newcastle City Hall, UK