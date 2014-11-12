Steven Wilson to play 2nd Bass Communion show

Steven Wilson will make his second live appearance under his Bass Communion banner in the Netherlands next month.

The ambient side-project has amassed 10 albums since 1994, but he’s only taken the concept on stage once before, when he performed with Pig in Mexico City in 2008.

Now Wilson reports: “This time it will be in collaboration with Thomas Koner, the ‘godfather’ of isolationist music. His 1992 album Teimo – using the sounds of gongs recorded underwater – is one of my all-time favourite ambient records.

“The concert is part of an event called Brombron that takes place in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. Each time, two musicians work in a small studio for a few days, followed by a concert to present the results.

“This will be the last Brombron, as the project will close down after this final event – so I’m honoured to be asked to be a part of it.”

The show takes place at the 400-capacity Doornroosje venue in Nijmegen on December 7. Tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Wilson released a second studio update last week from the recording sessions from his upcoming solo album. It’s due to launch in February next year.