Trending

Steven Wilson to play 2nd Bass Communion show

By News  

He’ll collaborate with ambient pioneer Thomas Koner in the Netherlands next month

null

Steven Wilson will make his second live appearance under his Bass Communion banner in the Netherlands next month.

The ambient side-project has amassed 10 albums since 1994, but he’s only taken the concept on stage once before, when he performed with Pig in Mexico City in 2008.

Now Wilson reports: “This time it will be in collaboration with Thomas Koner, the ‘godfather’ of isolationist music. His 1992 album Teimo – using the sounds of gongs recorded underwater – is one of my all-time favourite ambient records.

“The concert is part of an event called Brombron that takes place in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. Each time, two musicians work in a small studio for a few days, followed by a concert to present the results.

“This will be the last Brombron, as the project will close down after this final event – so I’m honoured to be asked to be a part of it.”

The show takes place at the 400-capacity Doornroosje venue in Nijmegen on December 7. Tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Wilson released a second studio update last week from the recording sessions from his upcoming solo album. It’s due to launch in February next year.