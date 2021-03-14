Steven Wilson to discuss Kate Bush's The Dreaming on Classic Album Sundays

Steven Wilson is the guest on tonight's Classic Album Sundays with Colleen 'Cosmo' Murphy where they'll discuss Kate Bush's fourth studio album, 1982's The Dreaming. The shows airs this evening via Classic Albums Sundays' Facebook and YouTube channels.

The Dreaming was widely seen as Bush;'s most experimental album to date, following on from 1981's Never For Ever, which was her first Number One album. It was the first album that Bush herself handled all the production on The Dreaming, which charted at No. 3. The title track and Sat In Your Lap are probably the best known singles from the album, although There Goes A Tenner, which was also released as a single, became the first Kate Bush single not to crack the UK Top 100!

Steven Wilson, who recently released his latest album The Future Bites, has long been a fan of The Dreaming, calling it "one of my favourite albums, by Kate Bush", and has also stated that the album was a big influence on his own 2015 album Hand.Cannot.Erase..

Catch this evening's Classic Album Sunday this evening at 8pm (GMT)/9pm (CET)/4pm (EST)/1pm (PT).

Classic Album Sunday Facebook.

Classic Album Sunday YouTube.