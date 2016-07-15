Steven Tyler stars in Happy Birthday horror movie

Steven Tyler will star in a horror film titled Happy Birthday.
The Aerosmith frontman will play ‘The Mexican Cowboy,’ a tour guide who takes main character Brady Baxter and his best friend Tommy Quinn on a dark, drug-fuelled journey in Mexico.
The film synopsis reads: “When two friends embark on a journey to Mexicali for a Birthday celebration, they soon realise their psychedelic shenanigans have taken a turn for the worse.”
Happy Birthday will be released on September 9.
Tyler recently admitted he’s concerned about Aerosmith bandmate Joe Perry. He was admitted to hospital after he fell ill following his performance in New York with The Hollywood Vampires last weekend.
Aerosmith will tour South America this autumn.
- Ozzy Osbourne stars in Ghostbusters reboot
- Queens Of The Stone Age to record this year
- News in brief: Asking Alexandria, Korn, Feeder, Frank Hannon & more
- Lemmy statue to be unveiled in public event next month
Aerosmith South American tour 2016
Sep 29: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar, Colombia
Oct 02: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile
Oct 05: Cordoba Estadio de Cordoba, Argentina
Oct 08: Buenos Aires Estadio Unico la Plata, Argentina
Oct 11: Porto Allegre Anfiteatro Beird Rio, Brazil
Oct 15: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Oct 18: Santa Cruz Estadio Ramon Tahuichi Aguilera, Bolivia
Oct 21: Recife Classic Hall, Brazil
Oct 24: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru
Oct 27: Mexico City Arean Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico