Steven Tyler stars in Happy Birthday horror movie

Steven Tyler will star in a horror film titled Happy Birthday.

The Aerosmith frontman will play ‘The Mexican Cowboy,’ a tour guide who takes main character Brady Baxter and his best friend Tommy Quinn on a dark, drug-fuelled journey in Mexico.

The film synopsis reads: “When two friends embark on a journey to Mexicali for a Birthday celebration, they soon realise their psychedelic shenanigans have taken a turn for the worse.”

Happy Birthday will be released on September 9.

Tyler recently admitted he’s concerned about Aerosmith bandmate Joe Perry. He was admitted to hospital after he fell ill following his performance in New York with The Hollywood Vampires last weekend.

Aerosmith will tour South America this autumn.

Aerosmith South American tour 2016

Sep 29: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar, Colombia

Oct 02: Santiago Movistar Arena, Chile

Oct 05: Cordoba Estadio de Cordoba, Argentina

Oct 08: Buenos Aires Estadio Unico la Plata, Argentina

Oct 11: Porto Allegre Anfiteatro Beird Rio, Brazil

Oct 15: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Oct 18: Santa Cruz Estadio Ramon Tahuichi Aguilera, Bolivia

Oct 21: Recife Classic Hall, Brazil

Oct 24: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

Oct 27: Mexico City Arean Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico

