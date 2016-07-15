Ozzy Osbourne stars in Ghostbusters reboot

Ozzy Osbourne has a cameo in the new Ghostbusters film.

The Black Sabbath frontman had previously been rumoured to make an appearance in the film – but the Birmingham Mail report it’s true and that Ozzy has one line of dialogue in the movie, which features the fictional band Beasts Of Mayhem.

The singer is billed as a “famous rock star” in the credits.

On the day the film hit the silver screen, Ozzy posted a picture on Twitter with the caption: “My Jekyll doesn’t hide.”

Ozzy appeared in Adam Sandler movie Little Nicky in 2000, while Sabbath performed in a club scene in an episode of CSI in 2013.

Black Sabbath will continue their run of shows on their The End tour next month in North America. They wrap up their career in February with two hometown shows at Birmingham’s Genting Arena.

Black Sabbath The End tour

Aug 17: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 19: Philadelphia Susquehanna Bank Center, PA

Aug 21: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Aug 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 25: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 31: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 04: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Ampitheater, NM

Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Ampitheater, UT

Sep 13: Portland Sunlight Supply Arena, OR

Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 24: San Manuael Amphitheatre & Festival Grounds, CA

Nov 08: Oklahoma BOK Center, OK

Nov 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Nov 12: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 24: Cordoba En El Orfeo Superdomo, Argentina

Nov 26: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez, Argentina

Nov 30: Curitiba Pedrerira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Dec 02: Rio Praca Da Apoteose, Brazil

Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil

Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jan 29: London O2, UK

Jan 31: London O2, UK

Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Ozzy Osbourne: We're ending Black Sabbath on a high