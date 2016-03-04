Steven Tyler hits back at Perry jibe

Steven Tyler has hit back at fellow Aerosmith member Joe Perry after the guitarist dissed the singer’s move to country music.

Tyler told TMZ, “Jealousy runs deep in this family,” but he adds: ”He’s doing what he’s doing and I do what I do.”

Last month, Perry mocked the frontman’s decision to record a country album. Tyler’s single Red White And You was released in January, with the album tentatively due for release this year.

Perry said: “If I didn’t know him when I heard the song I’d go, ‘It’s okay, next.’ I’m not going to say anything else about that.

“Steven is in Nashville doing whatever he’s doing. He’s got a rhinestone cowboy hat going ‘Yippee ki yay.’ I don’t know what else to say about that.”

Perry has previously detailed his rocky relationship with Tyler in his 2014 autobiography Rocks: My Life In And Out Of Aerosmith.

Last year Tyler admitted his Aerosmith bandmates were “not happy” about his solo album, as it resulted in the band cancelling most of their 2016 tour plans, according to guitarist Brad Whitford.