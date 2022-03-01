Steve Vai announces massive European tour

Guitar wizz Steve Vai has announced that his Inviolate world tour will now commence in Europe this summer. The run of dates kicks off in Glasgow on June 5, and will climax in Barcelona on July 19.

After a month's break, the show will then go back on the road in late September for the already-announced US leg of the tour. Full dates below.

“It’s amazing to realise that after three years of not performing our show on a stage, that it’s now on the horizon, and will start to unfold in Europe this summer," says Vai. "I can feel the road now and the enthusiastic audiences that we will be will be connecting with."

The US shows were originally scheduled to be the first of the tour, but Vai postponed the dates last month to give himself time to recuperate from surgery after tearing a tendon while making pizza.

“I’m gutted that we have to move this tour," said Vai at the time, "but I also know it’s in the best interests for us and the fans that we do.”

Steve Vai's Involiate album was released in January.



Steve Vai Inviolate Tour 2022

Jun 05: Glasgow o2 Academy, UK

Jun 05: Manchester The Ritz, UK

Jun 07: London Palladium, UK

Jun 09: Bristol o2 Academy, UK

Jun 10: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Jun 11: Belfast The Limelight, UK

Jun 13: Paris Le Trianon, France

Jun 14: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

Jun 16: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Jun 17: Bergen USF Verftet, Norway

Jun 18: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Jun 19: Stockholm Fållan, Sweden

Jun 20: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Jun 22: Lille Splendid, France

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 24: Bordeaux-Cenon Rocher de Palmer, France

Jun 25: Nimes Paloma, France

Jun 26: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Jun 28: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Jun 29: Linz Posthof, Austria

Jul 01: Udine Castello, Italy

Jul 02: Macerata Sferisterio, Italy

Jul 03: Bari Teatro Petruzzelli, Italy

Jul 04: Firenze Ultravox Arena, Italy

Jul 05: Gardone Riviera Anfiteatro del Vittoriale, Italy

Jul 06: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Jul 08: Berlin Columbia Theatre, Germany

Jul 09: Weert Bospop Festival, Netherlands

Jul 10: Antwerp OLT Rivierenhof, Belgium

Jul 12: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Jul 14: Sancti Petri Concert Music Festival, Spain

Jul 16: Valencia Jardin de Viveros, Spain

Jul 17: Vigo Auditorio Mar do Vigo, Spain

Jul 19: Barcelona Teatro Tivoli, Spain

Sep 28: El Cajon The Magnolia, CA

Sep 30: Riverside Fox Performing Arts Center, CA

Oct 01: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Oct 02: Scottsdale Celebrity Theatre, AZ

Oct 04: Salt Lake City The Rockwell at The Complex, UT

Oct 05: Boulder Theater, CO

Oct 07: Oklahoma City Tower Theatre, OK

Oct 08: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Oct 09: San Antonio The Aztec Theatre, TX

Oct 11: Austin Paramount Theatre, TX

Oct 12: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Oct 14: Birmingham Lyric Theatre, AL

Oct 15: Macon Hargray Capitol Theatre, GA

Oct 16: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Oct 18: Clearwater Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, FL

Oct 19: Ft. Lauderdale The Parker, FL

Oct 20: Orlando The Plaza Live, FL

Oct 21: Ponte Vedra Beach Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, FL

Oct 22: Charleston Charleston Music Hall, SC

Oct 23: Charlotte The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

Oct 25: Alexandria The Birchmere, VA

Oct 26: Bethlehem Musikfest Cafe, PA

Oct 27: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

Oct 28: Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

Oct 29: Red Bank Count Basie Theatre, NJ

Oct 30: Huntington The Paramount, NY

Nov 01: New Haven College Street Music Hall, CT

Nov 02: Providence The Strand, RI

Nov 03: Boston The Wilbur, MA

Nov 04: Rochester Kodak Center, NY

Nov 05: Albany The Egg, NY

Nov 07: Greensburg Palace Theatre, PA

Nov 08: Warren Packard Music Hall, OH

Nov 10: Detroit Masonic Cathedral Theatre, MI

Nov 11: Morgantown Metropolitan Theatre, WV

Nov 12: Nashville CMA Theatre, TN

Nov 13: Louisville Old Forester’s Paristown Hall, KY

Nob 14: St. Louis The Pageant, MO

Nov 16: Chicago Copernicus Center, IL

Nov 18: St. Paul Fitzgerald Theater, MN

Non 19: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Nov 20: Kansas City The Uptown Theater, MO

Nov 21: Sioux Falls The District, SD

Nov 22: Des Moines Hoyt Sherman Place, IA

Nov 23: Fargo Theater, ND

Nov 25: Bozeman The ELM, MT

Nov 26: Missoula The Wilma, MT

Nov 27: Seattle Moore Theatre, WA

Nov 28: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Nov 30: Turlock Turlock Community Theatre, CA

Dec 02: Napa Uptown Theatre Napa, CA

Dec 03: Los Angeles Theatre at Ace Hotel, CA

Tickets are on sale now.