Steve Howe confirms Louder Than Words literary festival appearance

Yes guitarist Steve Howe will feature at this year's Louder Than Words literary festival, in conversation with Prog Magazine writer Daryl Easlea, on Sunday November 8 between 6-7pm (UK time).

This year's Louder Than Words is exclusively online and takes place over the weekend of November 7 and 8, and as well as Steve Howe, will also feature talks with authors covering such acts as The Byrds, The Beatles, Alice Cooper, the Boomtown Rats, Skunk Anansie, Soft Cell, Slade, The Wedding Present and more...

Easlea's in conversation with Howe will be centred around the guitarist's recent autobiography All My Yesterdays, in which the guitarist looks back on his five-decade long career for the first time. From jamming onstage with Jimi Hendrix to sharing Abbey Road studios with The Beatles, Steve's stories are steeped in rock 'n' roll history - this is a rare opportunity to hear these stories and more first-hand.

Tickets are available at concessionary rates, normal and in a package that comes bundled with a copy of All My Yesterdays.

Get tickets.