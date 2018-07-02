Steve Hackett, Spock’s Beard, Kansas, Knifeworld and more on InsideOut Music compilation

Record label InsideOut Music have released a digital compilation album to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

It contains a total of 35 tracks from a wide range of artists including Steve Hackett, Kansas, Virgil & Steve Howe, Kino, Knifeworld, Spock’s Beard, Sons Of Apollo, Tim Bowness and The Tangent.

The album is free to stream and can also be purchased through the iTunes Store for £8.99. Listen to all 35 tracks below.

As revealed last month, and to celebrate InsideOut’s milestone, Spock’s Beard and Roine Stolt’s The Flower Kings will head out on the road together later this year for a European tour.

Those dates will get under way on November 30 at Oslo’s Cosmopolite and conclude with two UK shows: At London’s Islington Assembley Hall on December 9 and Manchester’s Academy Club the following evening.

Spock’s Beard told Prog: “Each show promises to be a great evening of music. We've been getting a lot of questions about who will be playing drums on this tour, so at this time let me introduce our new touring drummer, Mr. Mike Thorne, from Saga!

“We are really excited to have him on board and are looking forward to seeing you on tour.”

Find full details below.