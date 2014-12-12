Hackett reveals Wolflight details

Steve Hackett has revealed more details on his next solo album, Wolflight.

The 10-track record launches in Europe on March 30 and is his first solo studio outing since 2011’s Beyond The Shrouded Horizon. To mark the announcement, he’s issued a short video message. View it below.

Hackett says about the album: “My new rock album Wolflight is at the ready and lying in wait. It reflects everybody’s struggle for freedom on a journey travelling through both inner and outer space.

“It explores sounds from as far afield as Greece, Azerbaijan, the deep American South, Sahara desert and beyond – from all our yesterdays, evoking the ancient past.”

Guest musicians on the album include Roger King, Gary O’Toole, Nick Beggs, Rob Townsend, Amanda Lehmann, Malik Mansurov and Sara Kovaks. Yes bassist Chris Squire appears on the track Love Song To A Vampire, while Hugo Dagenhardt is behind the kit for Dust And Dreams.

Hackett recently announced a run of 19 dates across the UK next October which will be his first live performances since his award-winning Genesis Extended shows. Titled Acolyte To Wolflight, he’ll showcase material from throughout his career, including tracks from his first solo album Voyage Of The Acolyte, which celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2015.

Earlier this year, he slammed BBC Genesis documentary Together And Apart which reunited the five classic-era band members. He said it was biased and insisted it failed to live up to the description he’d been given prior to taking part.

Wolflight tracklist

Out Of The Body 2. Wolflight 3. Love Song To A Vampire 4. The Wheel’s Turning 5. Corycian Fire 6. Earthshine 7. Loving Sea 8. Black Thunder 9. Dust And Dreams 10. Heart Song

Oct 06: Guildford GLive

Oct 07: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Oct 09: Northampton Derngate

Oct 10: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Oct 11: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Oct 13: Basingstoke Anvil

Oct 14: York Barbican

Oct 16: Aberdeen Music Hall

Oct 17: Gateshead Sage

Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 20: Leeds Town Hall

Oct 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Oct 23: Liverpool Philharmonic

Oct 24: Leicester De Montford Hall

Oct 25: Salford Lowry

Oct 27: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Oct 28: Bristol Colston Hall

Oct 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 31: Southend Cliffs Pavilion