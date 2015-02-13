Steve Hackett issues Wolflight teaser

Steve Hackett has issued a teaser video for his upcoming album Wolflight.

It’s due to launch on March 30 and will be the former Genesis man’s first original solo work since 2011’s Beyond The Shrouded Horizon. And he insists Wolflight is the pinnacle of his career so far.

He says: “I feel it’s the best thing I’ve done and I’ve been making albums now for a very long time. There’s tons of energy and I feel, unlike the other albums, it doesn’t wander off the plot too much.”

He’s joined on the record by guest musicians and longtime collaborators, including keyboardist Roger King, drummers Gary O’Toole and Hugo Dagenhardt, saxophonist Rob Townsend, bassist Nick Beggs and singer Amanda Lehmann. Also joining Hackett on the project is Yes bassist Chris Squire, who plays on the track Love Song To A Vampire.

Along with a standard CD, Wolflight will also launch on double vinyl and as a digital download. In addition, a special edition CD and Blu-ray mediabook will be released featuring interviews and two hours of bonus material.

Hackett will head out on the road across the UK in October for 19 dates. He’ll showcase music from throughout his career and play tracks from his debut solo album, Voyage Of The Acolyte, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Last month, Hackett said a Genesis reunion was “extremely unlikely” and pointed to band documentary Together And Apart, which he said illustrated the reasons why.

Wolflight tracklist

Out Of The Body 2. Wolflight 3. Love Song To A Vampire 4. The Wheel’s Turning 5. Corycian Fire 6. Earthshine 7. Loving Sea 8. Black Thunder 9. Dust And Dreams 10. Heart Song

Oct 06: Guildford GLive

Oct 07: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Oct 09: Northampton Derngate

Oct 10: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Oct 11: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Oct 13: Basingstoke Anvil

Oct 14: York Barbican

Oct 16: Aberdeen Music Hall

Oct 17: Gateshead Sage

Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 20: Leeds Town Hall

Oct 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Oct 23: Liverpool Philharmonic

Oct 24: Leicester De Montford Hall

Oct 25: Salford Lowry

Oct 27: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Oct 28: Bristol Colston Hall

Oct 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 31: Southend Cliffs Pavilion