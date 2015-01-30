Genesis film shows truth of reunion chance - Hackett

Steve Hackett believes the reason why a Genesis reunion can’t take place is clear to see from the 2014 band documentary Together And Apart.

In October he appeared alongside Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks in a BBC film that he described as “biased.”

Now Hackett tells ABC News Radio: “When people ask me, ‘Is there going to be reformation?’ I say, ‘Look at the documentary and you’ll get an idea of the priorities that come across.’ I think it’s probably extremely unlikely.”

But he’d still take part if the opportunity arose. He adds: “It’s been decades I’ve been saying, ‘Call me if you need me.’ My door is open to that, certainly.”

Together And Apart was released in November under the title Sum Of The Parts. Hackett remains disappointed with the product. He says: “I got on board believing, naively perhaps, that we would all be equally represented. I did two hours to camera on my own and two hours with the band. But it was heavily butchered in the cutting room.

“I think something that was presented as completely democratic ended up being something other than that.”

Hackett will release solo album Wolflight on March 30 and tours the UK in October:

Oct 06: Guildford G Live

Oct 07: London O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Oct 09: Northampton Derngate

Oct 10: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Oct 11: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Oct 13: Basingstoke Anvil

Oct 14: York Barbican

Oct 16: Aberdeen Music Hall

Oct 17: Gateshead Sage

Oct 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct 20: Leeds Town Hall

Oct 21: Llandudno Venue Cymru

Oct 23: Liverpool Philharmonic

Oct 24: Leicester De Montford Hall

Oct 25: Salford Lowry

Oct 27: Ipswich Regent Theatre

Oct 28: Bristol Colston Hall

Oct 30: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Oct 31: Southend Cliffs Pavilion