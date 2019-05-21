Steve Hackett 1990 live vinyl album to be released

Steve Hackett is to have a limited edition 180g, brown vinyl live album released this June. Live: Nottingham 1990 will be released by the Demon Music Group on June 7.

The live performance was recorded at Central TV studios in October 1990, and tracks from the show have appeared on both DVD (Live Legends) and also on the Access All Areas box set. This is the first time they've been released on vinyl and the run is limited to 500.

Full tracklisting is:

Camino Royale

Please Don't Touch

Every Day

In That Quiet Earth

Black Light

Theatre Of Sleep

Jazz Jam

Spectral Mornings

Live: Nottingham 1990 can be pre-ordered from Burning Shed here.