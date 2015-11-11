Steve Gadd Band show to be streamed live

The last show of a Steve Gadd Band London residency is to be streamed live across the world later this month.

Iconic drummer Gadd is joined at Ronnie Scott’s in London by James Taylor’s backing band of guitarist Michael Landau, trumpeter Walt Fowler, keyboardist Larry Goldings and bassist Jimmy Johnson, for three performances that sold out soon after they went on sale.

Organisers say: “As expected from Ronnie Scott’s, the technical setup is high end, with a multi-camera operation in its own recording studio. The club’s specialist team mix the stream live, giving viewers a genuine impression of being amidst the live audience, and a real feeling for the club’s intimate atmosphere.”

The streamed show starts at 2015GMT on November 18 in high-definition format, and it will be served immediately on catch-up. Pre-registration is available via the Ronnie Scott’s website, although it’s not essential. Access allows indefinite repeat viewings for 30 days.