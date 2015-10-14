Stereophonics unveil Song for the Summer

Stereophonics have released a video for Song for the Summer. The song is taken from the band’s Keep The Village Alive album, the follow-up to 2013’s Graffiti on the Train.
“I’m really proud of this album,” singer Kelly Jones told Classic Rock earlier this year. “I’m really proud of each of the songs, obviously, but I’m also really proud of the variety of the songs on there. I think we cover a lot of ground and do it really well. I don’t think there are many bands that do that.”
Song For The Summer is released on November 27. Keep The Village Alive is available now from iTunes and Amazon.
Tour Dates
Nov 26: Liverpool, Guild Of Students
Nov 27: Nottingham, Rock City
Nov 28: Edinburgh, Usher Hall
Dec 02: Bournemouth, Bic
Dec 04: Manchester, Manchester Arena
Dec 05: Leeds, First Direct Arena
Dec 06: Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
Dec 09: Glasgow, Sse Hydro
Dec 11: Birmingham, Genting Arena
Dec 12: Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Dec 13: Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Dec 15: Brighton, Brighton Centre
Dec 16: London, O2 Arena