Stereophonics unveil Song for the Summer

Stereophonics have released a video for Song for the Summer. The song is taken from the band’s Keep The Village Alive album, the follow-up to 2013’s Graffiti on the Train.

“I’m really proud of this album,” singer Kelly Jones told Classic Rock earlier this year. “I’m really proud of each of the songs, obviously, but I’m also really proud of the variety of the songs on there. I think we cover a lot of ground and do it really well. I don’t think there are many bands that do that.”

Song For The Summer is released on November 27. Keep The Village Alive is available now from iTunes and Amazon.

Tour Dates

Nov 26: Liverpool, Guild Of Students

Nov 27: Nottingham, Rock City

Nov 28: Edinburgh, Usher Hall

Dec 02: Bournemouth, Bic

Dec 04: Manchester, Manchester Arena

Dec 05: Leeds, First Direct Arena

Dec 06: Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

Dec 09: Glasgow, Sse Hydro

Dec 11: Birmingham, Genting Arena

Dec 12: Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Dec 13: Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Dec 15: Brighton, Brighton Centre

Dec 16: London, O2 Arena

