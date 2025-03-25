"I was crying reading the text." Adolescence star Stephen Graham reveals the "beautiful" text message he received from "working class hero" Bruce Springsteen

British actor Stephen Graham, currently receiving rave reviews for his role in much-talked-about Netflix drama Adolescence, has revealed that a recent text he received from Bruce Springsteen moved him to tears.

Graham plays Springsteen's father, Douglas “Dutch” Springsteen, in the forthcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere, which dramatises the New Jersey singer/songwriter's life during the making of his 1982 masterpiece Nebraska, and his performance clearly won over 'The Boss', as evidenced by the text he sent Graham.



The actor shared the story on Edith Bowman's podcast Soundtracking, describing the message he got from Springsteen as “the most gorgeous texts I’ve had in my life”.



"I’m racing to get to the airport," Graham said, "and I got this text, and the text was so beautiful, better than any award that I could ever receive in my life."



Graham went on to describe Springsteen as "an icon... a hero... a working-class hero."



"His text just said, 'Thank you so much. My father passed away a while ago and I felt like I saw him today and thank you for giving me that memory.’

"I was crying reading the text," Graham admitted. "It was beautiful. You couldn’t ask for anything more, to share that with someone was gorgeous. He’s a lovely man."

Last year, American actor Jeremy Strong, best known for his award-winning performance as Kendall Roy in HBO's acclaimed drama series Succession, spoke about his role playing Springsteen's long-time manager Jon Landau in the film, in which Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) plays Springsteen.



"It really is a love story in a sense between these two men," Strong told Deadline. "Jon has been so instrumental in helping to guide Bruce, coming into his life at a moment where Bruce was really at a crossroads. Jon offered a steady hand that helped Bruce over the years. Not that Bruce needs any help; he’s a complete artist and a whole person, but help translates to engendering and coaxing out his vision.



"Jon was a kind and loving mentor that offered the guidance and clarity and equanimity that I think Bruce needed at that moment in his life."



Springsteen has also praised Jeremy Allen White for his acting in the film.



"He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognise," he told Howard Stern. "He’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there."



"He sings well," Springsteen added. "He sings very well."



Deliver Me From Nowhere will hit cinemas later this year.

