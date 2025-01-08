“It’s a story about artistic authenticity in an increasingly synthetic world.” Succession star Jeremy Strong talks about his experiences working on the forthcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere

Actor Jeremy Strong, best known for his award-winning performance as Kendall Roy in HBO's acclaimed drama series Succession, has been speaking about his role playing Bruce Springsteen's long-time manager Jon Landau in the forthcoming biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere.

Currently shooting, the film sees Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) playing Springsteen circa 1982's Nebraska album, leaning on Landau during a period of professional and personal turmoil.



"It really is a love story in a sense between these two men," Strong tells Deadline. "Jon has been so instrumental in helping to guide Bruce, coming into his life at a moment where Bruce was really at a crossroads. Jon offered a steady hand that helped Bruce over the years. Not that Bruce needs any help; he’s a complete artist and a whole person, but help translates to engendering and coaxing out his vision.



"Jon was a kind and loving mentor that offered the guidance and clarity and equanimity that I think Bruce needed at that moment in his life."



Both Springsteen and Landa have visited the film sets during filming, and Strong says the pair have "really opened the kimono" to himself and Landau, helping them to flesh out their characters.



"It’s just been a beautiful thing to see and to have them on set, capturing it with them and weaving together the tapestry. Bruce and Jon will feed me stories, anecdotes, memories, thoughts, feelings that have all made their way into the film that we’re making."



He adds, "It’s honestly been one of the greatest working experiences I’ve ever had."



Bruce Springsteen recently praised Allen for his acting in the film.



"He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognise," he told Howard Stern. "He’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there."



"He sings well," Springsteen added. "he sings very well."



Deliver Me From Nowhere will hit cinemas later this year.