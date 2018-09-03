Steely Dan announce UK and Ireland tour with Steve Winwood

Steely Dan have announced a UK and Ireland tour which will take place in early 2019.

A total of five dates have been revealed, kicking off at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on February 20 and wrapping up with a set at Dublin’s 3Arena on the 28th of the month.

Donald Fagen will be joined by special guest Steve Winwood on all dates, with tickets going on sale from 10am on Friday (September 7). Find a full list of dates below.

In July it was announced that late Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker will have a street named after him in New York City later this year

Becker grew up in Queens and a street sign indicating Walter Becker Way will be unveiled at a ceremony at 112th Street and 72nd Drive in the Forest Hills neighbourhood on October 28.

The event, presented by New York's Classic Rock Q104.3, will be attended by a number of special guests, while Becker’s friends and colleagues will share memories of the musician.

There are also plans for a day of festivities around the unveiling, which have been organised by Becker’s fans.

Becker died in September 2017 at the age of 67.

Steely Dan 2019 UK and Ireland tour dates

Feb 20: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Feb 21: Manchester Arena, UK

Feb 23: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 25: London SSE Arena Wembley

Feb 28: Dublin 2Arena, Ireland