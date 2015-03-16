GALLERY: Steel Panther headline Wembley Arena

It was a historic night – Steel Panther, a band few took seriously in the beginning (and even less now), striding the stage at Wembley Arena as if they owned the place.

The LA natives’ biggest headline show to date wasn’t without its poignant moments – Livenation and Download head honcho Andy Copping surprised them all with Silver presentation discs for record sales in excess of 60,000, and… no, wait… that’s the only poignant moment.

It was overall a night of debaucherous bad taste and impeccable musicianship and, above all else, triumph for a group of musicians that has the entire music industry saying, in unison, “What a bunch of douchebags.” Well done, boys.