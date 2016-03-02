Steel Panther reveal Lexxi’s Mom's Garage inspiration

Michael Starr and Lexxi Foxx say they chose to base Steel Panther’s first full-length film in Lexxi’s mom’s garage because “it’s home.”

The band released Live From Lexxi’s Mom’s Garage on February 26, a CD/DVD featuring their 10-song acoustic concert in LA in front of an audience of 100 female fans.

Foxx tells Sonic Shocks: “I like that place ‘cause it’s home. It’s all family. My mum likes when the guys come over. No disrespect to Starr’s mum, but we chose mine because she tries to keep up.”

Starr adds: “Your mum got new tits. My mum goes to the garage to get stuff fixed. Mumma Starr’s different. We all share as a family, it’s what makes us close.

“If his mum didn’t wanna be with us, we wouldn’t be with her – but she likes it. It just makes him uncomfortable because it’s his mum. The fact we put it out to the public was hard for him to accept, but he got used to it.

“It’s like when his mum did Playboy. It was hard for him, but now look at her. You look back and you’re like, ‘Wow, she looked hot back then.’”

The CD/DVD combo also includes previously unreleased acoustic track That’s When You Came In.

Steel Panther have also scheduled a UK arena tour in October.

Mar 03: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Mar 04: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Mar 10: Jensen Beach Chillin TheMar 03: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Mar 04: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Mar 10: Jensen Beach Chillin The Most, FL

Mar 11: Jensen Beach Chillin The Most, FL

Mar 12: Jensen Beach Chillin The Most, FL

Mar 13: Jensen Beach Chillin The Most, FL

Mar 14: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Apr 27: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Apr 28: Raleigh Lincoln Theatre, NC

Apr 29: North Myrtle Beach House Of Blues, SC

May 04: Los Angeles Fonda Theatre, CA

May 05: Reno Whitney Peak Hotel, NV

May 06: Portland McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, OR

May 11: Los Angeles Fonda Theatre, CA

May 13: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

May 18: Los Anfeles Fonda Theatre, CA

May 20: Green Bay Watering Hole, WI

May 22: Columbus MAPFRE Stadium, OH

May 27: Pryor Creek Catch The Fever Music Festival, OK

May 29: Pryor Creek Catch The Fever Music Festival, OK

Jul 08: Calgary Deerfoot Inn, AB

Jul 09: Calgary Deerftoot Inn, AB

Aug 06: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 11: Villena Leyendas Del Rock, Spain

Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Sep 30: Munich Zenith Die Kulturhalle, Germany

Oct 01: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Oct 02: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Oct 04: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Oct 05: Offenbach Stadthalle Offenbach, Germany

Oct 07: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Oct 15: London SSE Arena, Wembley

Watch Steel Panther busking on the streets of London