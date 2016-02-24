Watch Steel Panther busking on the streets of London

No sooner had Steel Panther announced a massive arena tour of the UK, they were out on the streets of London (just near Oxford Circus for those interested) for a bit of a busk.

It’s not often you see four of the biggest glam rockers of all time standing outside in the middle of Soho, so imagine our surprise when they burst into song – to the bemusement of passers by. Treating London to acoustic renditions of Party Like Tomorrow Is The End Of The World and Community Property, the Panther guys quickly attracted a crowd all equipped with phones to capture the unique moment.

Of course, we don’t want to show you some blurry-ass iPhone footage scraped from someone’s Instagram, so we’ve got this pro-shot footage of Community Property for you! Set faces to jealous.

Steel Panther for UK arena tour