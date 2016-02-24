Trending

Watch Steel Panther busking on the streets of London

By Features  

Michael, Lexxi, Satchel and Stix head into the capital for an afternoon of busking

null

No sooner had Steel Panther announced a massive arena tour of the UK, they were out on the streets of London (just near Oxford Circus for those interested) for a bit of a busk.

It’s not often you see four of the biggest glam rockers of all time standing outside in the middle of Soho, so imagine our surprise when they burst into song – to the bemusement of passers by. Treating London to acoustic renditions of Party Like Tomorrow Is The End Of The World and Community Property, the Panther guys quickly attracted a crowd all equipped with phones to capture the unique moment.

Of course, we don’t want to show you some blurry-ass iPhone footage scraped from someone’s Instagram, so we’ve got this pro-shot footage of Community Property for you! Set faces to jealous.

Steel Panther for UK arena tour