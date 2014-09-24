Status Quo to play acoustic show

Status Quo have confirmed a one-off acoustic show at London’s Roundhouse on October 22.

The performance takes place two days after the release of Aquostic (Stripped Bare) – a fully-acoustic collection of 25 songs. The album is described as the result of a band “looking back at where they’ve come from, peeling back the years, and taking a fresh look at what’s been done.”

Rick Parfitt recently told TeamRock: “The new arrangements of most of these songs are vastly different to the ones fans will already know. People will be taken aback – and pleasantly so.”

Francis Rossi revealed: “I went from not wanting to be involved to really, really liking it. It’s a really fucking great record.”

Tickets for the Roundhouse show are on sale now, while the band launch a full-power UK tour in December. Aquostic (Stripped Bare) will be available on CD, double gatefold vinyl, box set and download via EarMUSIC.