50 years of Status Quo's classic Hello!, in their own words: only in the action-packed new issue of Classic Rock

1973 really was a terrific year for music, wasn’t it? The number of incredible albums that have celebrated their golden anniversary in 2023 is kinda mind-blowing.

This month we take a deep dive into two more stone-cold classics that reached their half-century this year. On September 28, cover stars Status Quo’s Hello! album had its 50th birthday, and just one week later, on October 5, Elton John’s epic double set Goodbye Yellow Brick Road reached the same milestone.

Elsewhere this issue we hang out with Joe Bonamassa in a French castle, put the world to rights with The Darkness’s Justin Hawkins, try to discover what makes Steven Wilson tick, find out just what was in that secret package Steven Tyler gave to The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston… and much more.

Just as we went to print on our last issue we heard the very sad news that Bernie Marsden had passed away, and we pay tribute to him.

Features

Status Quo

Sometimes, a band works on a record and everything clicks. For Status Quo, their 1973 No.1 Hello! was just such an album. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t problems.

Bernie Marsden

Best known for co-founding Whitesnake and as a writer of some of their classic songs, Bernie spent a lifetime walking in the shadow of the blues. Here, friends and bandmates recall one of the finest blues-rock guitarists of his generation.

Creeper

Taking things over-the-top with their new goth-rock vampire opera album.

Joe Bonamassa

Although sometimes he wishes his life had unfolded a bit differently, most of the time he seems happy with his lot.

Justin Hawkins

He enjoyed fame and huge commercial success, but that brought with it a downside that included serious health issues. The Darkness frontman tells all in The Classic Rock Interview.

Steven Wilson

Does a new album that “encapsulates so much of my musical personality” tell us something about this enigma?

Elton John

As it celebrates its 50th, we discover how Goodbye Yellow Brick Road reinforced Elton’s status as a global superstar.

Exclusive Joe Bonamassa Bundle

Joe Bonamassa fans can order an exclusive bundle variant of our latest issue, featuring a special, bespoke Joe Bonamassa cover, two Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 guitar picks and an exclusive, autographed double-sided personally signed by Joe. Orders will be available here - there are only 250 available worldwide, and when they're gone, they're gone!

Regulars

The Dirt

AC/DC and Scorpions eye live dates; Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame founder sacked. Welcome back Needtobreathe and Inger Lorre. Say hello to James And The Cold Gun and Geese. Say goodbye to Jimmy Buffett, Gary Wright, Chris Overland.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Fleetwood Mac

The Chain: How a song forged from disparate scraps came to represent the decade-spanning resilience and staying power of Fleetwood Mac.



Six Things You Need To Know About... Saint Agnes

Their metal-meets-punk debut album is angry – very angry. They live for the stage, and that’s where they come alive.

Q&A: Danko Jones

The Danko Jones frontman on not going to festivals, not going out, not getting any awards and putting in the air-guitar hours.

Ever Meet Lemmy? The Cadillac Three

They played hungover baseball with Jack White, went street racing with Chrissie Hynde, took a mysterious delivery from Steven Tyler, clashed with Paris Hilton, fought bouncers alongside Kings Of Leon.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Chris Catalyst, Starbenders, Green Lung, NOBRO and more.

Reviews

New albums from Duff McKagan, Roger Waters, Rolling Stones, Steven Wilson, Goat, Within Temptation, Ann Wilson, Prong. Reissues from The Darkness, Green Day, Fleetwood Mac, Steve Miller, Keith Emerson. DVDs, films and books on Slade, Rod Stewart, Thurston Moore, Eddie Cochran. Live reviews of The Strokes, Foo Fighters, Garbage, Stonedead Festival, Siouxsie, Public Image Ltd, Reading Festival.

Buyer’s Guide: King’s X

The enigmatic trio have never quite enjoyed the success they deserved, but they’ve made excellent music along the way.

Live

We preview tours by Yngwie Malmsteen, Philip Seth Campbell and Gov’t Mule. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.



The Soundtrack Of My Life: Doro

Metal Queen Doro picks her records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.



