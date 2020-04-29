Static-X and Dope robbed of $200,000 worth of gear

Static-X and Dope have been robbed of approximately $200,000 worth of touring equipment.

The bands, who have been touring together since last year, have been sharing a warehouse for their gear during the current lockdown, but were shocked to discover that it has recently been broken into, with items including drums, mics, backdrops and high-end audio gear now missing.

A report has now been filed with the Los Angeles Police Department who are investigating the theft.

A statement from Static-X reads: “We want to encourage our community to keep a close eye on your property and on your facilities during this unprecedented time. We also ask for our fans to keep an eye out for the stolen items and maybe we can help the police find these people.”

A full list of the stolen items has been posted on Static-X’s website, which also features a section where people can post information on the theft anonymously.

Dope’s Edsel Dope says: “This is tough one to swallow. Our bands are small businesses that have developed and refined our touring systems over years. The amount of time and effort that has gone into building out the tech and AV, the production alone is hard to quantify. It's a lot of money.

“We own all of our own gear and have built our touring business through years of hard work and continuous investment back into ourselves.

“In the end, we recognise there are far worse things happening around the world. We want to send out positive vibes to everyone in this crazy time. Stay safe, protect yourself from all the threats, and take care of each other.

“We will learn from this and take the necessary steps to rebuild during this down time, while allowing ourselves to be a cautionary tale for others. Stay safe and see you soon.”

Static-X will release their new album Project Regeneration Volume 1 on May 29. Volume 2 will be released separately on a date still to be finalised.

The original plan for the record was to have several guest vocalists join the core lineup of Tony Campos, Ken Jay and Koichi Fukuda, but after uncovering isolated vocal recordings by the late Wayne Static who died in 2014, the decision was taken to have his voice appear on the majority of album tracks.

In February, Static-X shared Hollow – the first single from the album.