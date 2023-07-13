Starbenders share seductive new single Body Talk

Starbenders have shared their moody new single Body Talk, lifted from forthcoming album Take Back The Night, which is scheduled for release on September 22 via Sumerian Records.

Driven by a chugging riff and a hard-hitting beat, frontwoman singer and guitarist Kimi Shelter purrs shadowy lyrics, soaked in attitude, with lines such as 'Hard to tell the leather from the meat / Lost boys in the clubs / Love drunk and lookin’ for blood'.

Body Talk follows on from the previously-released single We're Not Okay, released last month.

Discussing the upcoming album, Starbenders declare in a statement: "Take Back The Night was born in the wake of the band’s most challenging obstacles to date. From life threatening necrotising bacterial pneumonia to addiction to two years of the world in limbo, it felt like the punches kept coming and coming.

"The band made a conscious decision that they were going to practice radical acceptance and stick together no matter what. The frustration and worries we choked down on the daily were transmuted into the compositions and sounds of the new record. All the triumph over serious obstacles made the rocket fuel that propelled their most cohesive and aggressive record ever."

In October, the glam rock quartet will hit the road for a headline tour across the UK. Check out dates and listen to the single below:

Oct 09: Wolverhampton KK’s Steelmill

Oct 10: Leeds The Key Club

Oct 12: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 13: Glasgow The Cathouse

Oct 14: Manchester Satan’s Hollow

Oct 15: Southampton The Joiners

Oct 16: Bristol Thekla

Oct 18: Brighton Green Door Store

Oct 19: London Boston Music Rooms