Stand up, say yeah! Def Leppard share Hysteria + More tour recap video

Def Leppard have released a Hysteria + More Tour recap video.

The footage was taken from the band’s 2018 live dates and also features clips from their UK and Ireland shows which took place last month.

The video is accompanied by their 1987 track Excitable and also contains shots of some of the thousands of fans who joined them for the memorable tour.

Check it out below.

Last week, Def Leppard announced an 11-date Canadian tour with Tesla, while the band will be inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on March 29 at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, along with The Cure, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music, The Zombies and Janet Jackson.

The current lineup will be enshrined, along with late guitarist Steve Clark and the band’s original guitarist Pete Willis.

Def Leppard will also headline Download UK this summer.