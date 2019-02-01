Stand Up! It's Jethro Tull on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale today

The new issue of Prog is on sale today. We celebrate 50 years of Stand Up with Ian Anderson, Martin Barre and album cover artist james Grashow. The album that saw the band break away from the blues and jazz of their debut and begin to explore more progressive territory. It worked too, because Stand Up was the band's very first Number One album.

Also in Prog 95...

Dream Theater - the prog metal titans explain how they resurrected their career following the overly ambitious The Astonishing.

Focus - The Dutch band celebrate 50 years of yodelling greats. Just don't call them a prog band!!

The Neal Morse Band - they're back with another expansive double concept album, The Great Adventure.

Greenslade - a prog band with two keyboard players and no guitarist tell how they made it.

Be-Bop Deluxe - with a stunning new reissue out, mainman Bill Nelson tells the story of 1976's Sunburst Finish.

Michael Rother - on a career that's taken in Kraftwerk, NEU!, Harmonia and a celebrated solo career.

The Caypool Lennon Delirium - One part Primus, one part son-of-Beatle makes some excellent proggy music.

Swallow The Sun - the Finns continue to create a wonderfully expressive, dark proggy sound.

Hexvessel - Anglo-Finns creating some beautifully harmonic progressive folk rock.

The Windmill - it's a classic prog rock sound made by these six colourful Norwegians.

Readers' Poll - you've voted for the best prog of 2018. So find out who's won.

Kingcrow - guitarist Diego Caffola gives us a glimpse of his prog world.

Fernando Perdomo - the US prog guitarist reveals his inspirations.

Plus live and album reviews from Dream Theater, Tim Bowness, Soen, Eddie Jobson, David Sylvian, Spock's Beard, The Flower Kings, Mastodon, IQ, Southern Empire and more...

And music from Susanna, Evership, The Paradox Twin, Quantum Pig and more on the free CD.

