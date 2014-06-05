Stage times announced for Techfest + exclusive documentary

We can now unveil the stage times for this summer's Techfest, as well as a brand new documentary to give you a taste of what you're in for.

Click here for larger timetable image.

With two secret headliners coming our way, Techfest is already shaping up to be a fucking blast. Chimpspanner closing the Thursday night followed by three more days of mindwarping metallic greatness. How can any fan of the technical side of music not be excited? AND TWO HEADLINERS ARE STILL TO COME.

If you haven’t booked your tickets yet, check out the mini documentary below. TesseracT, Destiny Potato, Black Tongue a load of drunken idiots are sure to convince you otherwise.

TechFest 2013

Full weekend Tickets are just £59 (including Early Bird)+ £20 for full weekend camping. Get your tickets here.