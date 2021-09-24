Stackridge 50th anniversary box set to be released

UK prog rockers Stackridge are to celebrate their 50th anniversary with the release of a new three CD box set.

Stackridge 50: Recordings 1971-2021 will be released through Angel Air records on October 1. The 51-track selection is a celebration of 50 years featuring a collection of Stackridge's favourite tracks.

Formed in 1970, initially as Stackridge Lemon, the band released their self-titled debut album as Stackridge in 1971, by which time they had been both the opening and closing act at the 1970 Glastonbury Festival.

Famously described by The Guardian as "prog rock and folk rock without the self-regarding pomposity of the former and the high seriousness of the latter at their worst", they released four more albums, including the celebrated The Man In The Blower Hat in 1974, before they initially split, with guitarist Andy Creswell-Davies and bassist James Warren found commercial success as The Korgis.

Despite a constantly fluctuating line-up, Stackridge reformed in 1999, and continue to tour and release albums.

Pre-order Stackridge 50: Recordings 1971-2021.