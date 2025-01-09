Squid share new Japan-inspired single Building 650, announce UK tour

Squid have shared a new single, Building 650, as the second preview of their forthcoming album Cowards. The quintet have also announced UK shows for spring.

Cowards is set for release via Warp Records on February 7, and Building 650 is the follow-up to the album's first single, Crispy Skin, which was released in November.

"It’s a song inspired by our first ever trip to Japan," says frontman Ollie Judge. "We played the Summersonic festival in 2022, luckily we were booked to play 2 days after the COVID travel ban had been lifted, because of this we felt like some of the only tourists in Tokyo. On the plane I read In The Miso Soup by Ryu Murikami and watched Lost in Translation out of excitement and later decided to write lyrics about being an outsider visiting Japan, including a very particular type of loneliness one can feel visiting a country that is so different from their own. This loneliness feels exaggerated in Tokyo, on the surface it’s hectic and full of people but when you listen, it’s eerily quiet."

Watch the video for Building 650 below:



Squid - Building 650 (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

The band's UK tour will see them visit:

Feb 17: Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

Feb 18: Manchester O2 Ritz

Feb 19: Glasgow Old Fruitmarket

Feb 21: Newcastle NSU Domain

Feb 22: Sheffield Leadmill

Feb 24: Cambridge Junction 1

Feb 25: Norwich The Adrian Flux Waterfront

Feb 27: Oxford O2 Academy

Feb 28: Southampton Engine Rooms

Mar 01: Margate, Lido

Mar 02: Brighton Chalk

Mar 04: Birmingham XOYO

Mar 05: Bristol Beacon

Apr 26: London Roundhouse



Tickets for the tour are on sale now, here