Springsteen releases live Ramrod video

Bruce Springsteen has released a live clip of Ramrod, which was filmed in Arizona in 1980.

The track features on upcoming box set The Ties That Bind: The River Collection, out on December 4. The comprehensive package includes other live cuts from the show which was filmed at Arizona State University when The Boss was touring in support of his fifth studio album.

Director Thom Zimny tells Rolling Stone: “This is the show from The River that both visually and sonically represent, for Bruce, a great example of the tour and the band at that time.”

The 4CD/3DVD collection also includes a 148-page book, the double record, the unreleased 1979 album The Ties That Bind and outtakes from recording sessions.

An hour-long documentary will also be bundled with the box set – and US network HBO have confirmed they’ll screen the film ahead of launch on November 27.

The Ties That Bind: The River Collection is available to pre-order.

