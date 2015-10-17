Springsteen details The River box set

Bruce Springsteen will release a 7-disc box set entitled The Ties That Bind: The River Collection on December 4.

The 4CD/3DVD package presents a fully expanded look at the New Jersey musician’s fifth release, which reached No. 2 on the UK charts on its way to Platinum sales of more than 300,000 copies, and delivered his first US No. 1.

The comprehensive set includes the double record, the unreleased originally-planned 1979 single album The Ties That Bind alongside 22 outtakes , an hour-long documentary, and a 1980 performance filmed at Arizona State University.

The package comes with a hardcover 148-page book containing 200 photographs plus pages from Springsteen’s notebooks, single covers, images and outtakes from the original album package.

The singer shared his thoughts on the album in 2009 when he performed it in its entirety at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

He said: “It was a record where I first started to tackle men and women and families and marriage. There were certain songs on it that led to complete records later on. The River sort of led to the writing on Nebraska. Stolen Car led to the writing on Tunnel Of Love.

“I handed it in with just one record and I took it back because I didn’t feel it was big enough and I wanted to capture the themes that I’d been writing about on Darkness On The Edge Of Town. I wanted to keep those characters with me and at the same time added the music that made our live shows so much fun and enjoyable for our audience.”

Springsteen is previewing the package with the previously unreleased outtake Meet Me In The City. Hear it below.

The Ties That Bind: The River Collection is now available for pre-order.

The Ties That Bind: The River Collection

CD 1

The River - Record One

The Ties That Bind Sherry Darling Jackson Cage Two Hearts Independence Day Hungry Heart Out In The Street Crush On You You Can Look (But You Better Not Touch) I Wanna Marry You The River

CD 2

The River - Record Two

Point Blank Cadillac Ranch I’m A Rocker Fade Away Stolen Car Ramrod The Price You Pay Drive All Night Wreck On The Highway

CD 3

The River: Single Album

The Ties That Bind Cindy Hungry Heart Stolen Car (Vs.1) Be True The River You Can Look (But You Better Not Touch) (Vs.1) The Price You Pay I Wanna Marry You Loose End

CD 4

The River: Outtakes

Record One

Meet Me In The City The Man Who Got Away Little White Lies The Time That Never Was Night Fire Whitetown Chain Lightning Party Lights Paradise By The “C” Stray Bullet Mr. Outside

Record Two

Roulette Restless Nights Where The Bands Are Dollhouse Living On The Edge Of The World Take ‘Em As They Come Ricky Wants A Man Of Her Own I Wanna Be With You Mary Lou Held Up Without A Gun From Small Things (Big Things One Day Come)

DVD 1

The Ties That Bind (Documentary)

DVD 2

The River Tour, Tempe 1980 Concert – Part 1

Born To Run Prove It All Night Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out Jackson Cage Two Hearts The Promised Land Out In The Street The River Badlands Thunder Road No Money Down Cadillac Ranch Hungry Heart Fire Sherry Darling I Wanna Marry You Crush on You Ramrod You Can Look (But You Better Not Touch)

DVD 3

The River Tour, Tempe 1980 Concert – Part 2

Drive All Night Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) I’m A Rocker Jungleland Detroit Medley Where The Bands Are (Credits)

BONUS: The River Tour Rehearsals

Ramrod Cadillac Ranch Fire Crush On You Sherry Darling

