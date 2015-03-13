Spooky Tooth detail Island years box set

A box set featuring all seven of Spooky Tooth’s albums recorded for Islands Records will be released next month.

Nine-disc set Spooky Tooth: The Island Years 1967-1974 is issued on April 27 and also features the album Supernatural Fairy Tales, recorded by pre-spooky Tooth incarnation, Art.

Spooky Tooth formed as Art and featured singer/keyboard player Mike Harrison, guitarist Luther Grosvenor, bassist Greg Ridley and drummer Mike Kellie. In 1967 they joined forces with American vocalist and keyboard player Gary Wright and evolved into Spooky Tooth.

They issued a further seven albums on Island, recorded by a variety of different lineups.

Kellie says: “To be part of the Island organisation at that time was very special. Island was the first real independent record label, a flagship company. Spooky Tooth was a significant piece of that.”

Harrison adds: “I’m very proud of the music I made with Spooky Tooth. I think we were unique because the format of the band was so different.

“There weren’t any bands that had two lead singers playing keyboards. It was a different image. My voice matched with Gary’s so well.

“I listened to some old Spooky Tooth recordings recently and I honestly couldn’t tell which parts I was singing and which parts were sung by Gary. That’s how close our voices were.”

Each disc comes with bonus material and CD9 is a previously unreleased live recording from 1972.

Spooky Tooth released their latest album, Cross purpose, in 1999 on A&M Records.

Spooky Tooth: The Island Years 1967-1974

CD1 Supernatural Fairy Tales 1967 (by Art)

CD2 It’s All About 1968

CD3 Spooky Two 1969

CD4 Ceremony: An Electronic Mass 1969 (Spooky Tooth & Pierre Henry)

CD5 The Last Puff 1970

CD6 You Broke My Heart…So I Busted Your Jaw 1973

CD7 Witness 1973

CD8 The Mirror 1974

CD9 Spooky Tooth Live In Germany 1972 (previously unreleased)