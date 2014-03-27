Spoof Reznor track gets video treatment

Comedian Freddy Scott has released a video for his spoof track This Is A Trent Reznor Song.

View the promo on YouTube.

The light-hearted parody, inspired by Scott’s admiration of the Nine Inch Nails frontman’s work, was released online last month and quickly went viral, notching up hundreds of thousands of streams in five days.

A lyric video followed, and now there’s a full-power spoof promo to go with the track, performed with the help of Saturday Night Live guitarist Jared Blake Scharff.

The real Reznor and NIN return to the UK in May to play the following dates:

May 18: Birmingham LG Arena

May 20: Glasgow Hydro Arena

May 21: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

May 23: London O2

May 24: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

May 25: Manchester Phones 4u Arena