Spock’s Beard replace Riverside at Rosfest

Spock’s Beard have been confirmed as the Saturday headliners at this year’s RoSFest.

They’ve replaced Riverside at the event which takes place in Gettysburg, US, on May 6-8, following the death of guitarist Piotr Grudzinski, who passed away last month aged 40.

Riverside say: “We would like to thank everyone for the support and your presence in those difficult moments. Piotr passed away unexpectedly of natural causes – sudden cardiac arrest. We have remained with emptiness and open wounds which need time to heal.

“For obvious reasons we have decided to cancel all concerts confirmed for this year. At the same time we would like to inform you that we are going to carry out this year releases scheduled for late spring and autumn 2016.”

Festival organisers thank Spock’s Beard for stepping in and add: “We are eternally grateful to them for realigning their plans for this first weekend of May, so that we could provide our audience with a quality headliner band.”

Spock’s Beard released The Oblivion Particle last year and toured the UK in support of their 12th album.