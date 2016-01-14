Spiritual Beggars detail Sunrise To Sundown

Spiritual Beggars have announced that their ninth record Sunrise To Sundown will be released in March.

It will be available via InsideOut Music in Europe from March 18 and in North America from March 25. The Swedish supergroup will then set off on a European tour in support of the album on March 28.

The members admit that they juggled writing the record over the past couple of years while playing in other big name bands, such as Arch Enemy, Candlemass and Grand Magus.

Spiritual Beggars reissued classic titles Another Way To Shine, MantraIII, Ad Astra and On Fire on vinyl last year. Their last studio release was Earth Blues in 2013.

Frontman Michael Amott says: “I’m super excited about how the album sounds sonically. I think every album we have made has had its own vibe and atmosphere.

“I can honestly say this band has never made the same album twice. To me, Sunrise To Sundown is the next chapter of the book we’ve been writing since we started the band over 20 years ago.

“Of course, the foundation of our style is heavy rock music, but we always keep evolving adding new influences and colours to the band’s core sound.”

Spiritual Beggars European Tour 2016

Mar 28: Koln Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld, Germany

Mar 29: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Mar 31: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Apr 01: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Apr 02: Essen Turock, Germany

Apr 04: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Apr 06: Kortrijk De Kreun, Belgium

Apr 07: Rouen Le 106, France

Apr 10: Paris Backstage By The Mill, France

Apr 12: Munich Strom, Germany

Apr 14: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Apr 28: Berlin Desert Fest, Germany

July 08: Oulu Jalometalli Festival, Finland

July 09: Ballenstedt Rock Harz Festival, Germany