Spiritbox announce debut album Eternal Blue, launch Secret Garden single

Canadian genre-mashing post-metalcore upstarts Spiritbox have announced details of their eagerly awaited debut album. Eternal Blue will be released on September 17 via Rise Records, and pre-orders are open now.

The album will be available on CD and vinyl (including blue galaxy, black in clear blue, and heavy blue splatter variants), but be quick: the limited editions and bundles are selling fast.

"We are very anxious to release our album," says singer Courtney LaPlante. "It is a body of work we have been accumulating for over two years. Having the recording process put on hold for so long due to the pandemic has made me see that I can never take the experience of tracking an album for granted ever again.

"I must say that although we never intended to wait so long to do this record, I think it did help the songs become stronger. I am so happy with every single song, I wish I could release each one as a single with a music video. They all reflect different moments and influences in our lives.

"We have had enough time to release the exact music we would like to put out into the world, with no need to compromise. Every single note and every single syllable is the music that we have always dreamed of making and we are very proud of it."

Spiritbox have also released a new single, Secret Garden. Listen below.

"I think this is the most scared I’ve been to put out a song," says LaPlante, "because I realise as we continue to release music in single format, listeners can start to assume what kind of band we are, and are alarmed when we do not meet those assumptions. I want to continue to showcase the fluidity that is inherent in heavy music, and

"Even though this is just one part of a full body of work that may not sound exactly like this song, it is a song that we love and are obsessed with. I celebrate variation. Secret Garden is exciting to me, for this reason. I’m scared but excited, like I’m about to hit the big drop on a roller coaster, and I’m fully embracing that."

Spiritbox are scheduled to perform at a number of major festivals across Europe and the US this year, including performances at Reading and Leeds festivals on August 28 and 29. Dates below.

Eternal Blue tracklist

1. Sun Killer

2. Hurt You

3. Yellowjacket feat. Sam Carter

4. The Summit

5. Secret Garden

6. Silk In The Strings

7. Holy Roller

8. Eternal Blue

9. We Live In A Strange World

10. Halcyon

11. Circle With Me

12. Constance

Aug 28: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 29: Leeds Festival, UK

Sep 09: Danville Blue Ridge Rock Festival, VA

Sep 25: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, KY

Oct 26-29: Coheed & Cambria's S.S. Neverender Cruise, Miami to Bahamas

Nov 11: Daytona Beach Welcome To Rockville Festival, FL