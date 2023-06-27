This rare Sparks footage from 1976 shows they've always been an unmatched live band - the rest of the world just needed to catch up

By Niall Doherty
published

Sparks were actually going through a sticky patch when this rare 1976 concert footage was taken, but their brilliance still shone through

American rock group, Sparks, 1976. Left to right: guitarist Luke Zamperini, keyboard player Ron Mael, bassist Sal Maida, singer Russell Mael, drummer Hilly Boy Michaels and guitarist Jim McAllister
(Image credit: Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

It was a long, entertaining road to Sparks’ triumphant Glastonbury set at the weekend. Following Shaun Of The Dead director Edgar Wright’s 2021 film The Sparks Brothers, a new generation of fans have discovered Ron and Russell Mael’s baroque, glam-pop brilliance and their recently-released new record The Girl Is Crying Into Her Latte had the celebratory air of a victory lap, entering the UK charts at number seven. Shockingly, their set at Glastonbury was their first ever performance at the festival (because no, we’re not counting them appearing there under the banner of FFS, their collaboration with Franz Ferdinand). 

It's almost like the siblings have just been waiting for everyone else to catch up. A recently-rediscovered concert shows that they have been a mesmeric live band from the get-go. Performing at the Capitol Theatre, Passaic, New Jersey in 1976, it captures the band in thrilling form. 

In truth, at the time Sparks were undergoing a bit of an identity crisis. They’d returned home from England, where their now-classic This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us had become a hit, back to America, switching up their backing band and retooling their sound for more of a West Coast flavour. It hadn’t exactly worked: their 1976 album Big Beat was already their sixth but it was underwhelming, failing to chart in either the US or the UK. 

Despite that, perhaps they took heart from their live sets, where the Maels were a match for anyone. There was certainly no question that they were going to give up – instead, Sparks kept going, introducing synth-pop shades into their sound and quietly garnering an army of diehard fans whose commitment to the Sparks cause has been unwavering. One of those diehards was Edgar Wright, who has helped shine a light onto cult heroes currently getting some well-earned attention. 

Check out the full 1976 set below.

Niall Doherty
Niall Doherty

Niall Doherty is a writer for The Guardian, Variety and Classic Rock, and co-runs the music Substack letter The New Cue with fellow former editors of Q magazine Ted Kessler and Chris Catchpole. Niall has written for NME, X-Ray Magazine and XFM Online and interviewed some of music’s biggest stars, including Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, St Vincent, The 1975, Depeche Mode, Radiohead and many more.