Space rock legends Hawkwind celebrated in the new issue of Prog, on sale now

This is your captain speaking... We're celebrating space rock legends Hawkwind on the cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now!

It’s 50 years since Hawkwind released In Search Of Space, an album that would define their own sound and that of space rock, the genre that they more than any spearhead. We look at the making of In Search Of Space. We also discuss the band’s brand new studio album Somnia. And we chart a course to the outer reaches, exploring the whole space rock scene and how it fits in with the world of progressive rock.

This issue we also see the return of live reviews for the first time since issue 108 in April 2020. We caught Steve Hackett at the London Palladium, Leprous in Norway, the Sunday In September mini festival in Balham, as well as King Crimson in America, Exploring Birdsong in London and more...

Also in Prog 124...

Yes - Steve Howe and Geoff Downes make the case for the new Yes studio release.

Dream Theater - album number 15 proves the US prog metallers really are on top of the world!

Mostly Autumn - the UK prog rockers are back with a new record, and it’s one of their best!

Faust - the krautrockers reminisce about the early 70s and their great new box set.

Tony Kaye - former Yes keyboard player discusses the story behind his very first solo album.

Cyan - Rob Reed lines up a stellar cast to re-record his old band’s very first album. We find out more.

Peter Hammill & Isildurs Bane - once again Peter Hammill hooks up with Isildurs Bane for a stunning new work.

Tacoma Narrows Bridge Disaster - the UK post-rockers talk us through their latest album and how they got there.

Stackridge - James Warren discusses working with George Martin, the combustible mix of Stackridge, pop hits with The Korgis and more in The Prog Intervew.

The Besnard Lakes - the Canadian rockers talk prog dating and why you should listen to their new album in one whole sitting, like The Dark Side Of The Moon,

Katatonia - frontman Jonas Renkse discusses the band’s new career-spanning collection, the tongue-twistingly titled Mnemosynean.

Dec Burke - former Frost* and current Dilemma man Dec Burke reveals a prog world full of Rush, Pain Of Salvation and, er, Katy Perry!

Plus album reviews from Dream Theater, Genesis, Rush, Mastodon, Caravan, Vangelis, Mariana Semkina, Diagonal, Cyan, Explosions In The Sky, John Carpenter, Iron Maiden, Mostly Autumn, AVAWAVES, Porcupine Tree, Henry Parker, Sleep Token, Tarja, The Pineapple Thief, Watchtower, The Syn and more!

And music from Simon Collins, Aisles, Viriditas, Panoply and more on the free CD

Here's our guide on how best to get a hold of your copy of Prog while we're still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

* Prog is still on sale in the UK in most supermarkets and newsagents, even during current Covid-related restrictions, so you should have options on the high street. You can use our store finder to find your nearest stockist. Delays are possible as stores prioritise the delivery of different lines of stock.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can get single digital issues from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Subscribe to Prog. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here.

* In North America, Prog is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from Magazines Direct and also Burning Shed.

Click on the corresponding cover on the single issue page at Magazines Direct for payment options.